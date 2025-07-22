B. Riley Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to “Strong-Buy”

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TREX. Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $62.07 on Monday. Trex has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $15,060,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 66,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

