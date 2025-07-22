NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

