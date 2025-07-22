Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 1834555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 19.00%. Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

