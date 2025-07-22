Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $686.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $637.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $691.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.