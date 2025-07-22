First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 93,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 15.3% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Glj Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

FSLR opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

