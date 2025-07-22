Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $25,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.54.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

