BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) to “Outperform”

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

COO stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

