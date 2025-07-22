OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 98 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3%

FDX stock opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average is $237.92. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

