FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 264561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 65,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 66.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 82.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

