SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 53726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,439,083 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.