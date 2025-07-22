Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.13 and last traded at $141.12, with a volume of 427636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,000. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,494.24. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $335,060. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 323.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

