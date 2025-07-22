GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,947 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Hologic worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic
Hologic Price Performance
Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hologic
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.