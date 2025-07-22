GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,947 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Hologic worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.