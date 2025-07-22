ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.71 and last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 1248820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

