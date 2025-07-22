SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 62959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

