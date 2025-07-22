Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.
Dalrada Financial Stock Performance
DFCO stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.00. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
