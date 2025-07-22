Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,857 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:F opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

