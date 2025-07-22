Tigo Energy (TYGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Tigo Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter. Tigo Energy has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 92.37% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. On average, analysts expect Tigo Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

