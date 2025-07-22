Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

