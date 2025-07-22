Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.0%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

