Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.970-2.020 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.760-7.940 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.19.

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

