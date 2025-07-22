Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.69. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

In other news, Director Clyde A. Perfect, Jr. acquired 2,352 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Darci L. Congrove acquired 1,250 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $26,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,562.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,385 shares of company stock valued at $376,741. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 28.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 22.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

