Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $437,291,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10,817.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 806,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,380,000 after acquiring an additional 798,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,108,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788,393 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

