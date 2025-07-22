Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 1788847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

PNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

