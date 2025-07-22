Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 472 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

