PFG Advisors Buys 3,146 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.70% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 417,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ IUS opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.