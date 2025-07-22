Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after buying an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

