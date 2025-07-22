iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $245.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

