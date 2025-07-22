Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,946.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after buying an additional 1,194,088 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Edison International by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

