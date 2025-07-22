Ares Capital (ARCC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $748.76 million for the quarter.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCC opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,835,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

