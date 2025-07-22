PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.21% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.