Graypoint LLC Sells 62 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.7% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $336,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total value of $375,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,225,251.04. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $712.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $686.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

