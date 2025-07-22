HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 743 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,256,670 shares of company stock worth $288,999,139 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

