IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,883,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research set a $566.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $516.12 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.