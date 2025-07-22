IFP Advisors Inc Sells 117 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GS stock opened at $706.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $726.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

