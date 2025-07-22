Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $204.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $205.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.