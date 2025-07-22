62,883 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

HDV opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.