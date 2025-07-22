Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 168,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.