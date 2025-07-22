Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.