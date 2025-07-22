PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,611,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,256,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.