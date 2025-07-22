Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.55% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOV. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 106,825.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

GNOV stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

