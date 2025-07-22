Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $206.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average is $197.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.