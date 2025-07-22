Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.1%

FHI stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

