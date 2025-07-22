Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $951,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

IYJ opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

