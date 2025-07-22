InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 478,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 276,474 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

