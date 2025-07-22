InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
IVT opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IVT
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Analysts Are Backing Qualcomm: Is a Breakout Coming?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- GameStop: Clarity Brings Renewed Confusion for Meme Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.