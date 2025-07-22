Ignite Planners LLC Sells 26,872 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

