Ignite Planners LLC Sells 12,197 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period.

FAUG opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $945.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

