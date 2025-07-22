CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,739 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.02% of CommVault Systems worth $70,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $192.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

