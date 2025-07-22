Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 965 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1%

DEO opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.