Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568,247 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $81,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.3%

MWA stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,110 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

