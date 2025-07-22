Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277,559 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of CRH worth $92,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 142,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $13,878,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRH opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

